Assam’s Bodo council polls on September 22; triangular contest among UPPL, BPF, BJP expected

GUWAHATI: The elections to the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held on September 22, the Assam State Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the last date for filing nominations is September 2, scrutiny of nominations is September 4, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 6, the date of counting is September 26, while completion of the election process will be before September 28.

The BTC has 40 constituencies, 30 of them reserved for Scheduled Tribes, five for non-Scheduled Tribes and the remaining five come under the open category.

According to the Commission, there are altogether 26,57,937 voters – 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females and 17 others. Polling will be held across 3,359 polling stations.

"The Commission, however, has decided to continue the process of adding new electors till the last date of filing of nominations, as per rules, subject to the ongoing summary revision exercise of the Election Commission of India," the statement said.