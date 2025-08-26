At SCO India to push for strong anti-terror declaration; Quad also on in Japan agenda

NEW DELHI: India is set to make a strong pitch against cross-border terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later this week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to call for a firm collective stance from member states on the issue of terrorism.
Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO summit, where India is pushing for a clear reiteration of the bloc’s condemnation of terrorism, particularly cross-border terror, a veiled reference to terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
“We are working with other members and partners to ensure there is a strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” said MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal on Tuesday, adding that the language in the final declaration is in its final stages of negotiation.
The SCO summit comes amid efforts to stabilise relations with Beijing, which have remained tense since the deadly border clashes in 2020. More than 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend the SCO summit, which has expanded to include 10 full members and 16 observer and dialogue partners.
Ahead of the SCO meet, Modi will visit Japan from August 29 to 30 for the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where regional cooperation under the Quad framework will be a key part of the agenda.
India and Japan, both Quad members along with the US and Australia, are expected to expand cooperation in critical minerals, defence, ship maintenance, and space. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that the Quad has evolved into a platform for “practical cooperation” on key Indo-Pacific priorities.
“There’s an initiative with regard to critical minerals and resilient supply chains that is a priority for both India and Japan,” Misri said, adding that Quad will feature in Modi’s discussions with Ishiba.
India is also expected to host the Quad leaders’ summit later this year, even as it navigates the complexities of being a key player in both the US-led Indo-Pacific framework and the China-dominated SCO.