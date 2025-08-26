At SCO India to push for strong anti-terror declaration; Quad also on in Japan agenda

NEW DELHI: India is set to make a strong pitch against cross-border terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later this week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to call for a firm collective stance from member states on the issue of terrorism.

Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO summit, where India is pushing for a clear reiteration of the bloc’s condemnation of terrorism, particularly cross-border terror, a veiled reference to terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“We are working with other members and partners to ensure there is a strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” said MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal on Tuesday, adding that the language in the final declaration is in its final stages of negotiation.

The SCO summit comes amid efforts to stabilise relations with Beijing, which have remained tense since the deadly border clashes in 2020. More than 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend the SCO summit, which has expanded to include 10 full members and 16 observer and dialogue partners.