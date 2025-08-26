Bihar cabinet approves industrial investment promotion package with free land, major incentives

FREE LAND FOR INDUSTRIES

Stating that the land will be transferred at a token amount of ₹1, Meena said that there are three types of schemes from which an investor can choose.

“If an investor makes an investment of ₹100 crore and creates 1,000 direct employment opportunities, the investor will get 10 acres of land from the government free of cost. Those willing to invest ₹1,000 crore will get 25 acres of land depending on the project, whereas if a Fortune 500 company invests in the state, it will get 10 acres of land,” Meena said, while expressing confidence that the move will attract big-ticket investments to the state.

Other investors, who do not opt for any of the above schemes, will also get land at a 50 per cent discount on BIADA’s land rate for setting up industries in the state, said the Chief Secretary. He was accompanied by Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Mihir Kumar Singh and Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth during the press conference.

Stating that investors will have to choose from any of the three financial incentive schemes, Chief Secretary Meena said that as per Option I, an investor who gets a term loan from financial institutions will receive interest subvention of up to ₹40 crore plus SGST reimbursement of up to 100 per cent. Option II will give investors “net SGST reimbursement of up to 300 per cent of the approved project cost for 14 years”, whereas Option III will enable investors to avail themselves of a 30 per cent capital subsidy of the total approved project cost.

“It is completely up to the investors as to which option they want to choose from,” the Chief Secretary said, adding that the export incentive has been doubled from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh per year, and the time frame has also been increased to 14 years to boost exports from the state.

Talking about the employment generation incentive, he said that the government will provide ₹5,000 per month per employee besides giving support of up to 300 per cent on account of ESI and EPF expenditure.

For other units, the government will provide ₹2,000 per month per employee as an employment generation incentive, plus 100 per cent support on ESI and EPF, Meena said, and added that ₹20,000 per worker will be given as a skill development incentive.

The package also includes 25 per cent reimbursement of up to ₹1 crore for environmental protection incentive. Additionally, 20 per cent or a maximum amount of ₹6 lakh will be given as a renewable energy usage incentive.