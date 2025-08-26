BJP picks MLA Ameet Satam as party’s Mumbai chief

MUMBAI: Three-term MLA, Ameet Satam, has been appointed as the president of the Mumbai unit of the BJP, replacing Ashish Shelar. Satam began his political career as a corporator in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). His appointment is significant ahead of the BMC polls scheduled for the end of the year.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Satam’s new role and expressed hope that under his leadership, the party will reclaim power in the BMC. Satam, 49, has been representing the Andheri West assembly constituency in Mumbai for three consecutive terms.

“With Ashish Shelar having taken on ministerial responsibilities in the cabinet, it was necessary to appoint a new president for the Mumbai unit. Following discussions at the state level led by (Maharashtra BJP) president Ravindra Chavan and senior leaders, Ameet Satam has been chosen for the post,” Fadnavis said. The CM added that with senior leaders’ backing, the BJP aims to set new records in the BMC polls.

Satam vowed to prioritise the safety of Mumbaikars.