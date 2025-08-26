Chhattisgarh: Cooked vegetables 'laced with phenyl detected' in govt-run porta-cabin school hostel

RAIPUR: A timely detection of toxic chemical liquid ‘Phenyl’ mixed with the vegetable to be served to the students in the government-run residential hostel of porta-cabin school in Maoist-affected Sukma district, prevented any untoward incident had the children consumed the contaminated food.

Sukma collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident. The investigation team, led by the sub-divisional magistrate reached the spot and carried out the probe. There were reports of the students suspecting a porta-cabin staff involved in mixing phenyl liquid in the vegetable.

"It’s a serious issue, and the team directed to inquire into the incident will soon submit the report, following which strict action will be taken. Meanwhile, today I have placed an instruction to the police to register an FIR," the Sukma collector told The New Indian Express.

There are 426 students enrolled in the Sukma’s Pakela residential porta-cabin, which is a prefabricated, portable residential school in the tribal belt of south Bastar's Sukma district.