Chhattisgarh: Cooked vegetables 'laced with phenyl detected' in govt-run porta-cabin school hostel
RAIPUR: A timely detection of toxic chemical liquid ‘Phenyl’ mixed with the vegetable to be served to the students in the government-run residential hostel of porta-cabin school in Maoist-affected Sukma district, prevented any untoward incident had the children consumed the contaminated food.
Sukma collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident. The investigation team, led by the sub-divisional magistrate reached the spot and carried out the probe. There were reports of the students suspecting a porta-cabin staff involved in mixing phenyl liquid in the vegetable.
"It’s a serious issue, and the team directed to inquire into the incident will soon submit the report, following which strict action will be taken. Meanwhile, today I have placed an instruction to the police to register an FIR," the Sukma collector told The New Indian Express.
There are 426 students enrolled in the Sukma’s Pakela residential porta-cabin, which is a prefabricated, portable residential school in the tribal belt of south Bastar's Sukma district.
The routine practice to check the food before serving it to the students to ensure safety and quality, including tasting a very small portion, prevented an unfavourable situation in the residential school.
As the prepared vegetable was to be checked for its taste by a spoon, the emanating strong, unpleasant smell of phenyl was detected and surprised many.
The cauldron with cooked vegetables was immediately examined. Gradually, the residential school staff drew the inference of phenyl odour emitted from the cooked vegetable. It was brought to the notice of the porta-cabin superintendent, Dujal Patel, who, on the spot, instructed to dispose of the vegetables and later informed the senior officials of the district.
"Around 48 kg of vegetables were cooked for the students of porta-cabin. None has tasted the vegetable food reportedly laced with phenyl," said Patel.
The parents of the wards admitted in the porta-cabin were in a state of shock, asking how anyone whose primary responsibility is to rebuild the future of children can be involved in such wicked acts.