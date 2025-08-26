Chhattisgarh woman beaten to death in Chitrakoot after villagers allegedly mistook her for thief

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, a woman from Chhattisgarh was lynched by villagers on suspicion that she was a member of a gang involved in theft, in Bhabhai village of Chitrakoot district in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Devanti, 53, hailed from Rajnandgaon district of the tribal state of Chhattisgarh. She had travelled alone to Janki Kund Eye Hospital in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for treatment.

The police sources added that she was passing through a village under Karwi police station area on the MP–UP border when the villagers caught hold of her on Saturday and allegedly beat her to death on suspicion that she was associated with a gang involved in recent thefts in the area.

The police authorities said that upon receiving information about the incident on Saturday afternoon, a team of officers rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. She was first taken to a local health centre, where doctors, after providing preliminary treatment, referred her to the district hospital in Chitrakoot. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police later recovered the victim’s Aadhaar card along with an admission slip from Janki Kund Eye Hospital from her belongings. The eye hospital where she had come for treatment is just three kilometres from Bhabhai village, where the assault took place.