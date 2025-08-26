CM Mann lauds TN’s breakfast scheme amid criticism for leaving flood-hit Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while attending the launch of the fifth phase of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on Tuesday, praised the initiative and said he would explore implementing a similar scheme in Punjab. However, his presence at the event drew sharp criticism from opposition parties in Punjab, as the state continues to grapple with severe flooding.

Mann lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the initiative, which aims to reduce school dropouts and improve children's health. “I will discuss with my Cabinet the possibility of starting this scheme in Punjab. Hungry children cannot learn; their focus is on filling their stomachs rather than studying,” he said during the event.

He also commended the Tamil Nadu government’s welfare measures and praised the state's cuisine, quipping, “Your food is national food. Ours is a bit heavy to digest. The food served to children today is healthy, upma and masala dosa are found in almost every town in Punjab.”

Highlighting his own government’s efforts, Mann pointed to the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, which offer free medicines and diagnostic tests. “Recently, 805 students from government schools cleared NEET, and 44 out of 416 who cleared JEE were from state-run schools,” he added.