CM Mann lauds TN’s breakfast scheme amid criticism for leaving flood-hit Punjab
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while attending the launch of the fifth phase of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on Tuesday, praised the initiative and said he would explore implementing a similar scheme in Punjab. However, his presence at the event drew sharp criticism from opposition parties in Punjab, as the state continues to grapple with severe flooding.
Mann lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the initiative, which aims to reduce school dropouts and improve children's health. “I will discuss with my Cabinet the possibility of starting this scheme in Punjab. Hungry children cannot learn; their focus is on filling their stomachs rather than studying,” he said during the event.
He also commended the Tamil Nadu government’s welfare measures and praised the state's cuisine, quipping, “Your food is national food. Ours is a bit heavy to digest. The food served to children today is healthy, upma and masala dosa are found in almost every town in Punjab.”
Highlighting his own government’s efforts, Mann pointed to the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, which offer free medicines and diagnostic tests. “Recently, 805 students from government schools cleared NEET, and 44 out of 416 who cleared JEE were from state-run schools,” he added.
Despite these statements, Mann’s absence from flood-affected Punjab sparked outrage among opposition parties, who accused him of neglecting his duties during a crisis.
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed Mann for “leaving the state to its fate” during an emergency. “This is a time for the Chief Minister to be on the ground, personally monitoring the situation. Instead, he is attending a breakfast scheme launch in Tamil Nadu,” Warring said. He also criticised the government for failing to prepare for the heavy rainfall, which has devastated areas around the Sutlej and Beas rivers.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal called Mann’s absence “shocking,” stating that the Chief Minister was “holidaying with his family in Chennai” while floodwaters breached embankments in Punjab. “The CM should have been here, leading relief efforts. Farmers are suffering, and no proactive measures were taken to strengthen embankments, despite warnings of sustained rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.
Punjab BJP Working President Ashwani Sharma echoed the criticism, accusing Mann of “insensitivity and betrayal.” He said, “Instead of rushing to flood-hit areas, Mann was seen smiling and enjoying breakfast in Chennai. This exposes his lack of empathy. Half of Punjab is under water, and people are struggling for food and shelter — yet the CM chose luxury over duty.”
Sharma added that the people of Punjab now clearly see Mann’s priorities. “He has no love for Punjab, only for power. While stoves go cold and hunger spreads, he indulges in political PR far from the crisis at home,” he alleged.