Dhami cabinet reshuffle looms: High stakes and internal BJP buzz in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Amidst intense speculation surrounding an imminent cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand, the political temperature in the hill state is soaring. While Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami maintains a discreet silence, a senior BJP MLA has defended the CM's prerogative, even as a flurry of meetings and internal jostling suggests significant changes are on the horizon.

Three-time MLA Vinod Chamoli, widely seen as a strong contender for a ministerial berth, downplayed the buzz, stating, "Cabinet expansion is the Chief Minister's special prerogative, and a decision will be made at the appropriate time." Chamoli lauded the existing cabinet's "historic decisions," including the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion law, anti-copying law, and anti-riot legislation, which he believes have significantly strengthened the state's image. Chamoli further elaborated on this, "Discussions regarding the possibilities of cabinet expansion are ongoing at the level of the CM and the high command. A decision will be taken at the right time."

According to sources in the party, BJP MLAs Arvind Pandey and Umesh Kau recently met the Union Home Minister in Delhi, while in Dehradun, legislators Durgeshwar Lal, Aadesh Chauhan, Fakir Ram Tamta, and Mohan Singh Mehra have all held separate meetings with the Chief Minister. While the exact timing remains undecided, sources indicate that substantial changes are expected within the cabinet.