Dhami cabinet reshuffle looms: High stakes and internal BJP buzz in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Amidst intense speculation surrounding an imminent cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand, the political temperature in the hill state is soaring. While Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami maintains a discreet silence, a senior BJP MLA has defended the CM's prerogative, even as a flurry of meetings and internal jostling suggests significant changes are on the horizon.
Three-time MLA Vinod Chamoli, widely seen as a strong contender for a ministerial berth, downplayed the buzz, stating, "Cabinet expansion is the Chief Minister's special prerogative, and a decision will be made at the appropriate time." Chamoli lauded the existing cabinet's "historic decisions," including the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion law, anti-copying law, and anti-riot legislation, which he believes have significantly strengthened the state's image. Chamoli further elaborated on this, "Discussions regarding the possibilities of cabinet expansion are ongoing at the level of the CM and the high command. A decision will be taken at the right time."
According to sources in the party, BJP MLAs Arvind Pandey and Umesh Kau recently met the Union Home Minister in Delhi, while in Dehradun, legislators Durgeshwar Lal, Aadesh Chauhan, Fakir Ram Tamta, and Mohan Singh Mehra have all held separate meetings with the Chief Minister. While the exact timing remains undecided, sources indicate that substantial changes are expected within the cabinet.
Inside the BJP, there's a fierce fight for positions. Even groups that usually disagree are working together to get a spot. The BJP's resounding victory in the recent Panchayat elections has further solidified this perception, signalling a clear path for future political equations.
"Public trust in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously growing, and this very trust is paving the way for a BJP government's hat-trick in the 2027 assembly elections," Chamoli claimed. Dismissing the Panchayat elections as a mere "semifinal," Chamoli declared, "Those who considered the Panchayat elections a 'semifinal' should see how brilliantly the BJP won it. The results in the 'final,' meaning the 2027 assembly elections, will be even better."
He also highlighted the state's disaster management efforts, crediting CM Dhami for personally monitoring relief operations and ensuring immediate aid to affected families. Taking a sharp jab at the opposition Congress, Chamoli quipped, "In the opposition these days, there's a race for abuses and false allegations. The one who makes the biggest false accusation is deemed the biggest leader."
However, the Congress was quick to dismiss Chamoli's assertions as self-serving. Congress State Spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni minced no words. "Vinod Chamoli, who is acting as the Chief Minister's biggest advocate in his eagerness to secure a ministerial post, should stop dreaming. The fact that the Chief Minister is managing with a half-baked cabinet clearly shows he does not trust his own MLAs."