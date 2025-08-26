Gaurav Gogoi slams CM Himanta Sarma, asks 'why Assam Govt playing politics instead of acting on infiltration?'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, questioning Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s handling of infiltration issues despite the BJP being in power for nearly a decade.

Gogoi questioned the state’s border security under the BJP regime, asking, “If infiltrators are still entering Assam after 10 years of BJP rule, who is responsible?”

He stressed that the Congress party's stance is firm, no illegal Bangladeshi national should be allowed to stay in Assam.

“It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to prevent illegal migration. Instead of taking concrete action, the government is busy playing politics,” Gogoi told ANI.

Referring to Sarma’s recent remarks in Jharkhand, Gogoi said the CM’s politics of polarisation had failed there and predicted a similar outcome in Assam.

The war of words comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed for her alleged sympathetic remarks about Bangladeshi immigrants.

Taking to social media, Sarma accused Hameed of “legitimising illegal infiltrators” and claimed such views align with efforts to “realise Jinnah’s dream” of destabilizing Assam’s identity.

He wrote, “Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards.”

The escalating political exchange highlights growing tensions over the issue of illegal immigration in Assam, a topic that has long been central to the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)