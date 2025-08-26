Greater Noida dowry death: Nikki’s last rites performed by Bhatis

LUCKNOW: The last rites of Nikki Bhati, 28, the victim in the alleged Greater Noida dowry death case were conducted by her in-laws, who are accused of setting her afire after their request for the same was met by Nikki’s family “reluctantly”.

The victim’s family agreed to give Nikki Bhati's body to her in-laws on the insistence of her sister Kanchan, who is married to accused Vipin Bhati's brother Rohit Bhati.

As per the Nikki Bhati's family sources, when her body was taken to her parental home in Dadri, her in-laws repeatedly requested that they be allowed to conduct the last rites. It was their last wish and after initial hesitation, the victim’s family agreed.

As per the victim’s family sources, her parents agreed to give Nikki’s body to her in-laws after her sister Kanchan, who was married to accused Vipin Bhati's brother, insisted they be given “one more chance”, citing the “many chances” given to them over the past several years.

According to Vicky Payla, Nikki Bhati’s cousin, the Bhati family also conveyed to them that refusing them to perform the last rites of the victim would hurt their pride.

Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman, was allegedly set afire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands on August 21.

