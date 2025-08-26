Heavy rain batters Himachal: Roads closed, restaurant washed away in Manali; locals evacuated in Mandi

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rains have triggered landslides and swollen rivers and streams, disrupting road connectivity in several parts of Himachal Pradesh.
The downpour has caused extensive damage to the Kiratpur–Manali National Highway at multiple locations, forcing its closure to traffic. Several other roads and a restaurant were swept away in Manali while locals were evacuated in Mandi.
Almost all districts in the hill state, except Lahaul and Spiti, have been receiving rainfall since Sunday night, with no respite expected until September 1.
District administrations have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Chamba, Kangra, Una, and Lahaul and Spiti. As per official directives, all government and private schools and colleges — including DIET, Anganwadi centres, degree colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering and pharmacy colleges — will also remain shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and the Kullu sub-divisions of Banjar, Kullu, and Manali.
Sources said the Kiratpur–Manali National Highway has been blocked at multiple critical points after landslides occurred at Dwada and Jhalogi in Mandi district. Near Bindu Dhank, close to Manali, a large section of the highway was washed away by the flooded Beas River, severely affecting road connectivity and completely disrupting traffic between Mandi and Manali. Efforts are underway to assess and repair the damaged stretches of the highway.
Authorities have advised road users to avoid non-essential travel and refrain from attempting to cross blocked or waterlogged areas. Restoration work will begin once conditions stabilise and debris from landslides is cleared.
As a precaution, the Manali district administration evacuated residents from the Bahang and Alu Ground areas late last night. In a timely rescue, one person trapped in a building in the Alu Ground locality was safely evacuated after sudden flooding.
Officials have urged locals and tourists to stay away from riverbanks for the next 24 hours, warning that the situation remains volatile.
“The water level in the Beas and its tributaries continues to rise due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Public safety is our top priority,” a government spokesperson said.
The river is flowing above the danger mark in both Mandi and Kullu, raising concerns for residents in low-lying areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms in Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts. A yellow alert is in place for the next two days, followed by an orange alert for heavy rainfall until September 1. The severe weather poses risks of flash floods and landslides, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain vigilant.
Since last night’s downpour, the Beas River and its tributaries have swollen dangerously, triggering emergency evacuations and rescue operations. Emergency services, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are on standby.
The state has been reeling under incessant rainfall over the last few weeks, which has caused widespread damage to life and property.
As of Monday morning, 687 roads, including three national highways, remained closed to traffic. Of these, 319 were shut in Mandi district, 131 in Kullu, 56 in Shimla, 54 in Sirmaur, and 27 in Solan, according to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre. In addition, 2,349 power supply transformers and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.