Heavy rain batters Himachal: Roads closed, restaurant washed away in Manali; locals evacuated in Mandi

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rains have triggered landslides and swollen rivers and streams, disrupting road connectivity in several parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The downpour has caused extensive damage to the Kiratpur–Manali National Highway at multiple locations, forcing its closure to traffic. Several other roads and a restaurant were swept away in Manali while locals were evacuated in Mandi.

Almost all districts in the hill state, except Lahaul and Spiti, have been receiving rainfall since Sunday night, with no respite expected until September 1.

District administrations have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Chamba, Kangra, Una, and Lahaul and Spiti. As per official directives, all government and private schools and colleges — including DIET, Anganwadi centres, degree colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering and pharmacy colleges — will also remain shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and the Kullu sub-divisions of Banjar, Kullu, and Manali.

Sources said the Kiratpur–Manali National Highway has been blocked at multiple critical points after landslides occurred at Dwada and Jhalogi in Mandi district. Near Bindu Dhank, close to Manali, a large section of the highway was washed away by the flooded Beas River, severely affecting road connectivity and completely disrupting traffic between Mandi and Manali. Efforts are underway to assess and repair the damaged stretches of the highway.

Authorities have advised road users to avoid non-essential travel and refrain from attempting to cross blocked or waterlogged areas. Restoration work will begin once conditions stabilise and debris from landslides is cleared.