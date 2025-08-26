Heavy rainfall strands hundreds at Leh airport as flights cancelled for second day

A stranded passenger at Leh Airport shared visuals with this reporter and said, “We are stuck at the airport. It’s total chaos here. The bad weather and continuous rain have disrupted all flight schedules.”

SpiceJet operates three daily flights between Delhi and Leh. All three—SG 8179, SG 127 and SG 125—were cancelled on Monday. One of them, SG 8179, departed from Delhi at 6 a.m. and approached Leh airport 90 minutes later, but was denied permission to land due to adverse weather and was forced to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Air India, which operates three regular and one Army-chartered flight to Leh, also cancelled its services on both Monday and Tuesday. Flights AI 2479 (return AI 2480), AI 2452 (2453), and AI 445 via Chandigarh were among those affected, as was the Army-chartered flight via Jammu.