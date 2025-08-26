IAF to bid farewell to iconic MiG-21 on September 26; Air Chief pays tribute with solo sortie

JAIPUR: The iconic MiG-21 fighter aircraft, once hailed as the pride of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a trusted guardian of India’s skies for over six decades, is set to retire from operational service on 26 September 2025. Ahead of this historic farewell, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh paid a personal tribute to the jet by flying a solo sortie from the Nal Airbase in Bikaner.

The gesture carried deep emotional significance for Singh, who had taken the first operational flight of his career in a MiG-21 back in 1985. “The MiG-21 has been the backbone of the Indian Air Force since the 1960s. Fast, agile and simple in design, it holds a special place in the heart of every pilot who has flown it,” he said after the flight.

According to IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, the MiG-21 entered service in 1963, with the No. 28 Squadron based in Chandigarh becoming the first to operate it. As India’s first supersonic fighter, the squadron earned the title “The First Supersonics.”