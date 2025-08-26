IAF to bid farewell to iconic MiG-21 on September 26; Air Chief pays tribute with solo sortie
JAIPUR: The iconic MiG-21 fighter aircraft, once hailed as the pride of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a trusted guardian of India’s skies for over six decades, is set to retire from operational service on 26 September 2025. Ahead of this historic farewell, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh paid a personal tribute to the jet by flying a solo sortie from the Nal Airbase in Bikaner.
The gesture carried deep emotional significance for Singh, who had taken the first operational flight of his career in a MiG-21 back in 1985. “The MiG-21 has been the backbone of the Indian Air Force since the 1960s. Fast, agile and simple in design, it holds a special place in the heart of every pilot who has flown it,” he said after the flight.
According to IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, the MiG-21 entered service in 1963, with the No. 28 Squadron based in Chandigarh becoming the first to operate it. As India’s first supersonic fighter, the squadron earned the title “The First Supersonics.”
The MiG-21 went on to script history in multiple wars. It played a key role in the 1965 war and was pivotal in the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, where it executed decisive strikes. On 14 December 1971, MiG-21s bombed the Governor's House in Dhaka, forcing the Governor’s resignation the next day. Within 48 hours, Pakistan surrendered, and 93,000 Pakistani soldiers laid down arms before the Indian Army. “That was a turning point in the war, and the MiG-21’s role was historic,” the spokesperson said.
Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, who has himself flown the aircraft, recalled: “From shooting down F-104 Starfighters in 1971 to challenging F-16s in recent years, the MiG-21’s legacy is unmatched. It has been flown by generations of Indian pilots. We will miss this iconic fighter deeply.”
Globally recognised as the longest-serving supersonic jet, the MiG-21 not only provided a shield of security to India but also laid the foundation for many battlefield victories. Its legacy, however, is also marked by tragedy. With technology upgrades lagging over the decades, the aircraft became prone to accidents. According to estimates, the IAF lost more than 200 pilots in nearly 400 MiG-21 crashes.
Despite this, the aircraft remains a symbol of courage, resilience, and national pride.