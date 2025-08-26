‘If we open third eye, bullies won’t be able to stand’: Shivraj Chouhan urges swadeshi push amid US tariff threats

BHOPAL: As the United States prepares to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued a strong warning on Tuesday, declaring, “Those bullying us will not be able to stand anywhere if we open our third eye.”

Speaking at the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers' Meet in Gwalior, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to protecting farmers' interests. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the interests of our farmers will not be compromised, no matter how powerful any ‘Dada’ (global power) may be,” he said.

Chouhan reiterated India’s traditional values, highlighting its vision of global unity and peace. “Since ancient times, India has seen the world as one family. But that does not mean we will bow to any pressure. We will take our own decisions. No global power can dictate terms to us. It is our self-respect that drives the nation forward,” he asserted.

Urging the people of India to embrace the Swadeshi spirit in their daily lives, Chouhan said, “Let us pledge to use Made-in-India products for the rest of our lives. Swadeshi will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and ensure that profits stay within the country.”