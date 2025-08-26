‘If we open third eye, bullies won’t be able to stand’: Shivraj Chouhan urges swadeshi push amid US tariff threats

BHOPAL: As the United States prepares to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued a strong warning on Tuesday, declaring, “Those bullying us will not be able to stand anywhere if we open our third eye.”
Speaking at the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers' Meet in Gwalior, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to protecting farmers' interests. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the interests of our farmers will not be compromised, no matter how powerful any ‘Dada’ (global power) may be,” he said.
Chouhan reiterated India’s traditional values, highlighting its vision of global unity and peace. “Since ancient times, India has seen the world as one family. But that does not mean we will bow to any pressure. We will take our own decisions. No global power can dictate terms to us. It is our self-respect that drives the nation forward,” he asserted.
Urging the people of India to embrace the Swadeshi spirit in their daily lives, Chouhan said, “Let us pledge to use Made-in-India products for the rest of our lives. Swadeshi will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and ensure that profits stay within the country.”
He noted that India is already the world’s fourth-largest economy. “We must soon become the third and, eventually, the largest. We have already overtaken those who once ruled us. With Swadeshi, we will surpass others too,” he added.
Issuing a stern warning, Chouhan said, “Some powers are trying to boss us around, but if we open the third eye, they won’t be able to stand.”
The minister also expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness shown by certain state governments towards the wheat and barley research meet. “Some states have failed to send appropriate representatives. I want to be briefed about all such states. I will raise this with the respective chief ministers and write to them directly.”
Highlighting the importance of agriculture, Chouhan said, “Farming is the backbone of our economy, and the farmer is its soul. Sending junior officers to such important events is not acceptable.”
He also invited state agriculture ministers to the upcoming two-day Rabi Conference scheduled for 14–15 September in Delhi. “I especially invite Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana to attend,” he said.