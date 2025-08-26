Incessant rain wreaks havoc across Punjab, inundating large tracks of farmland, villages; schools closed

CHANDIGARH: Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas has continued to swell the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, while the release of surplus water from the Pong, Bhakra, and Ranjit Sagar dams has further aggravated the situation. The gushing waters have inundated large tracts of farmland and villages along the three rivers, throwing normal life out of gear in Punjab and turning the situation grim.

The worst-affected districts are Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, where schools have been ordered to remain closed.

The swollen Ravi has become a major source of worry for residents of Gurdaspur as inflows into the river continue to rise due to heavy rains upstream.

According to official data, the water level of the Ravi at Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur touched 2.50 lakh cusecs on Monday morning, prompting the civil administration to remain on alert. At Harike, where the Beas and Sutlej rivers converge, the water level was recorded at 2.34 lakh cusecs. As this water flows downstream to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and further into Fazilka, local authorities and residents are on high alert and prepared for emergency evacuations.

The water flowing from the Beas and Sutlej into the Harike Headworks has already ravaged thousands of acres of crops in several villages in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts.

Schools in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, and Ferozepur districts have also been shut, while the respective district administrations have issued evacuation advisories to flood-hit villages as waters continue to rise.