Indian Navy commissions INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri; Rajnath Singh vows all future warships to be built in India

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, under Project 17A, at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony, which marked the first time two frontline surface combatants built at different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, stating, “INS Tamal was the last foreign order for the Indian Navy. No future ship for the Indian Navy will be built abroad. All will be constructed in India.” He described the commissioning of the two frigates as an important step toward enhancing indigenous capabilities.

Singh reiterated India’s policy of restraint while asserting readiness to defend national security. “India has never attacked any country first and does not believe in displaying power. However, if our security is threatened, we know how to respond appropriately,” he said.

Singh highlighted the Navy’s role in ensuring not only maritime security but also economic security, given the strategic importance of sea lanes for India’s energy and trade requirements.

The two frigates are follow-on ships of the Shivalik-class (Project 17) and incorporate improved stealth, advanced weapons, sensors, and modern propulsion systems. Both vessels are capable of performing a full range of maritime operations in blue-water conditions.

INS Udaygiri was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, while INS Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The ships were designed in-house by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), with Udaygiri being the 100th warship designed by the bureau, marking a key milestone in five decades of indigenous design efforts.