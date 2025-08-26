Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution opposing election commission’s voter revision drive

RANCHI: Just before the discussion on excessive rainfall in the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, the House passed a resolution opposing the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The resolution was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore after being prompted by Congress Legislature Party Leader Pradeep Yadav. It was declared passed by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, citing the majority support in the House.

Explaining the motive behind the resolution, Kishore said that the unity and integrity of the country are preserved due to the strength of its parliamentary democracy. Any attempt to weaken this system, he warned, could harm the nation's foundational unity.

"Considering the sentiment of the House, I said I would consult with the Leader of the House, Hemant Soren, and present the government's view in line with these sentiments," Kishore added.

He criticised the ECI’s ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, claiming it imposes stringent identification requirements that could disenfranchise a large number of voters—particularly the poor, marginalised, and illiterate.

“This is being done with the objective of directly benefiting the party in power,” he alleged. Kishore added that the current methodology adopted under the SIR would undermine the democratic fabric of India.