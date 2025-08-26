JMM pushes for ‘Father of the State’ status for Shibu Soren

RANCHI: After demanding the ‘Bharat Ratna’ for ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is now pressing for him to be accorded the status of ‘Father of the State’.

According to JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, he met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the Jharkhand Assembly session on Tuesday and handed over a letter to him.

“The letter demands that the late JMM founding patron Shibu Soren be given the status of the ‘Father of the State’ of Jharkhand,” said Pandey. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi has been given the status of Father of the Nation, Shibu Soren, who played an important role in the Jharkhand movement and state formation, should get the honour of the ‘Father of the State’,” he added.

The JMM spokesperson also demanded that Shibu Soren’s picture be displayed in all government offices in the state so that the new generation can draw inspiration from his contribution and struggle.