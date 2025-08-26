'Madhya Pradesh women consume more alcohol' claim lands Congress chief in trouble

BHOPAL: Congress state president Jitu Patwari has kicked up a political storm by claiming that women in Madhya Pradesh consume more alcohol than anywhere else in the country.

“Madhya Pradesh has got a medal for women in the state consuming more alcohol than anywhere else in the country. Not only this, but consumption of alcohol is maximum in MP. The BJP has ruined the situation,” Patwari said at a press conference in Bhopal.

He went on to further claim that maximum trade of drugs too is happening in MP, even more than Punjab. “But our CM hasn’t done anything to free us from the menace of drugs. The BJP got votes in the name of Ladli Behnas and now it’s the sisters and daughters of MP only, who are into nasha (addiction) more than anywhere else in the country.”

The former MP minister, who lost the 2023 assembly polls from his home constituency in Indore, further said, “If your son is unemployed and comes home under the influence of drugs, I say with full confidence that the responsibility lies with the BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Mohan Yadav.”

Importantly, the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) data contradicts the Congress leader’s claim. According to the official data, the women’s alcohol consumption is highest in Arunachal Pradesh, where nearly 26 percent of women drink alcohol. In Sikkim, the figure stands at 16.2 percent, while Assam, Telangana, and Jharkhand also feature among the top states. In stark contrast, only 1.6 percent of women in Madhya Pradesh consume alcohol, placing the state far below the national average.