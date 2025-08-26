Maharashtra govt agrees to merge Maratha, Kunbi for OBC status

Jarange Patil argued that Maratha and Kunbi are not different cast, but they are the same, while at most of the places, like in Vidarbha and Khandesh, the roti-beti – marriages took place between them. “If the Kunbi community is considered as OBC, then Marathas should not be considered the same? Why are they (Maratha) deprived of the reservation benefits? Besides, if we dig out the old records in in British period, most of the Marathas presently are shown as Kunbi in their educational and revenue records. Therefore, the proper documentation should be done. If any Maratha is married to a Kunbi and vice versa, so the OBC benefits should be given both as one caste umbrella,” Jarange Patil said.

However, the incumbent state government has a different view on it. “We want to give separate reservations to Marathas, not ready to accept Maratha as Kunbi, because that is hard to prove that Marathas are socially backward as Kunbis. Besides, it will be an injustice to other small communities that are in OBCs. If anyone gets the record of Kunbi, then he is free to get an OBC certificate, and no one can stop him or her. The reason, as per government norms, if the person gets the Kunbi records but they should be pre-1960s only. No recent changes will be accepted as a conversion of Maratha into Kunbi. It has to be proved through the old and authentic records only,” said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.