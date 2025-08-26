Manipur Naga groups talks with centre on border fencing and FMR end inconclusively

GUWAHATI: Talks between Manipur’s major Naga organisations and central government officials, held in New Delhi on Tuesday, ended inconclusively. The discussions centred on two contentious issues, the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the ongoing India–Myanmar border fencing.
The Naga delegation comprised 11 leaders representing the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women’s Union, and All Naga Students’ Association Manipur. They attended the meeting at the Centre’s invitation. The government team was led by AK Mishra.
“The meeting ended without a resolution. We demanded the reinstatement of the FMR and an immediate halt to the India–Myanmar border fencing. However, the Centre justified both the fencing and the scrapping of the FMR. We will now consult with our people to decide the future course of action,” a member of the Naga delegation told this newspaper.
During the talks, the Naga representatives insisted that the border demarcation be “corrected” before any fencing work proceeds. They asserted that their traditional boundary extends up to the Chindwin River in Myanmar, and noted that Nagas have a significant population across the border as well.
“We made it clear that if the Government of India wants us to engage in meaningful dialogue, it must first halt the fencing work. They responded that border fencing is a matter of national security,” said one Naga leader.
He added, “We see the Centre’s decisions on the FMR and fencing as going against the spirit of the Indo-Naga peace talks, where a genuine solution should reflect mutual respect and interests.”
In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the UNC highlighted the deep-rooted ties Nagas share across the international boundary, socio-economic, cultural, religious, and relating to land.
“These bonds predate colonial-era boundary demarcations and are intrinsic to our identity, traditions, and way of life. The abrupt abrogation of the FMR and the construction of physical border fencing have disrupted the natural flow of community and familial relationships,” the memorandum stated.
The FMR, signed between India and Myanmar in 2018 under the Centre’s Act East Policy, allowed cross-border movement up to 16 km without travel documents. It was aimed at encouraging people-to-people contact and boosting the Northeast’s economy by facilitating trade and connectivity with Southeast Asia.
However, in the wake of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the Centre scrapped the FMR, citing concerns over internal security and the need to preserve the demographic structure of northeastern states bordering Myanmar.