Manipur Naga groups talks with centre on border fencing and FMR end inconclusively

GUWAHATI: Talks between Manipur’s major Naga organisations and central government officials, held in New Delhi on Tuesday, ended inconclusively. The discussions centred on two contentious issues, the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the ongoing India–Myanmar border fencing.

The Naga delegation comprised 11 leaders representing the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women’s Union, and All Naga Students’ Association Manipur. They attended the meeting at the Centre’s invitation. The government team was led by AK Mishra.

“The meeting ended without a resolution. We demanded the reinstatement of the FMR and an immediate halt to the India–Myanmar border fencing. However, the Centre justified both the fencing and the scrapping of the FMR. We will now consult with our people to decide the future course of action,” a member of the Naga delegation told this newspaper.