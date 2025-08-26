Monsoon shifts: Standing crops in danger as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall nationwide for the next five days, following the monsoon trough’s shift to its normal position. Northwest India is expected to experience a reduction in heavy rainfall after two days.

The IMD indicated that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan on August 25-26.

East Rajasthan and Gujarat will experience rainfall over the next three days, while Uttarakhand is expected to see rain on August 29-30. Odisha is to receive rainfall on August 26-27, and coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 26. Heavy rainfall is expected over the Konkan and Goa, as well as Madhya Maharashtra, in the coming 7 days.

In East and central India, there is a potential for heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha as well as in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will also experience rainfall.

The IMD has also warned Northeast India about continued heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh over the next 6-7 days. In Southern India, heavy rainfall is predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD advised fishermen along the Gujarat and Odisha coasts not to venture out to sea.

There is a moderate flash flood risk likely over several areas south of J&K, as well as in northern and central Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana in the next 24 hours.