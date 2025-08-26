Morality universal, why Rahul Gandhi changing stand, asks Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Noting that there cannot be any ‘if & buts’ on the issue of morality, as it should be universal like the Sun and the Moon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that given recent behaviour of a few political leaders, a need was felt to legally enforce it in public life by disallowing persons from holding constitutional posts of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers while being lodged in jail.

Talking to a news agency, the Home Minister also raised questions over Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s moral stance, asking if it has changed after losing three consecutive elections.

Referring to a 2013 incident, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi had ‘torn’ an ordinance brought by the then PM Manmohan Singh-led government to benefit RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav taking a high moral ground and wondered as to why the Congress leader has now been opposing the bills debarring PM, CMs and ministers sticking to the post even after being arrested and jailed.

Accusing the opposition for wanting to “run the government from jail”, Shah said, during former PM Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the opposition is trying to shield the PM and even in the present day, they are trying the same thing. “The jail will be made CM House, PM House and the DGP, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary or Home Secretary will take orders from the jail. Can a country be run this way, Shah asked.