MP Police introduces QR codes for complaints to ensure peaceful Ganesh Utsav, Eid Milad in Khandwa

BHOPAL: Eyeing to ensure incident free and peaceful Ganesh Utsav and Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, the police have introduced a QR Code-based quick response system in the communally sensitive Khandwa district of southwestern Madhya Pradesh.

Standees bearing QR codes and images of Lord Ganesh will be on prominent display at all the Ganesh Puja pandals across the communally sensitive Khandwa city.

"Anyone who is facing problems of any kind can just scan the QR codes from the standees at the respective Puja Pandal. Scanning of the QR code will generate a Google Form, which can be duly filled by citizens along with details of the issues being faced by them and their cell-phone number," Khandwa district police superintendent Manoj Rai told TNIE on Tuesday.

A dedicated team of the district police's cyber cell, which has been tasked with round-the-clock operation of the QR code-based security system during the entire ten-day festival, will connect each of the complaints (received through the QR code-based system) to the respective police station, followed by a quick police response to the concerned Puja Pandal.