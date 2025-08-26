NC & Congress fail to break ice, no coordination panel yet

SRINAGAR: Despite completing 10 months in office, there has been no progress in the formation of a National Conference (NC)-Congress coordination committee in Jammu & Kashmir, which the Congress insists on for smooth governance. Congress, which contested the 2019 J&K Assembly elections in alliance with NC, has not joined the government but remains a key partner.

Following the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led government, Congress demanded the creation of a coordination committee to address key policy issues and streamline governance.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra raised the proposal after obtaining clearance from the party high command, seeking the formation of the panel with the NC leadership. However, despite multiple discussions with NC leaders, the proposal has not received a response.

A senior Congress leader said that the lack of a coordination committee has left issues related to development unresolved. However, NC maintains that the government is functioning smoothly without the need for such a committee.