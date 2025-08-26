NFHS-6 indicator fact sheet to be made public

BENGALURU: There has been prolonged delay in the release of the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) report. But now to make up for the lost time and to help the state governments undertake various health and family planning schemes, the International Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Mumbai will soon release the indicators and fact sheets of the report.

Officials in the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), who were part of the team on preparing the NFHS-6, said the Union government has delayed the release of the report. But now the release of the indicators and district-wise factsheet by the IIPH will help state governments and panchayats undertake proper planning.

Professor and Head of Population Research, IIPH, CM Lakshmana, said people will also be able to access the fact sheets and data once it’s made public in a month’s time and they will be able to give their inputs on various issues including maternal and child health, death, family planning, measures the government is taking and what needs to be improved upon.