Retain core competence of each service, avoid hasty restructuring: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

MADHYA PRADESH: In a significant statement on India’s ongoing military restructuring efforts, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has cautioned against rushing the transition to integrated theatre commands, emphasising the need to retain the core competencies of each service.
Speaking during a fireside chat at Ran Samvad-2025, a tri-services dialogue on war, warfare, and warfighting, held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, the Air Chief reiterated the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) position: it is not opposed to tri-service integration but believes changes should be deliberate and thoughtful.
Highlighting concerns about the complexity of command structures, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, “The aim is to enable quicker decision-making at the commanders’ level, but joint structures should not end up adding layers to the process.”
He cited the success of Operation Sindoor as an example of effective coordination under the current system. “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) played a major role during Operation Sindoor, orchestrating it alongside the three service chiefs. We found no gaps in planning or execution — everything was sorted out. Joint planning and execution at the apex level is what’s needed.”
The Air Chief argued against creating an entirely new structure at this stage. “There is no need for another layer of command. We can begin with joint planning mechanisms and see how they function. If additional structures are truly required, they can be considered later. But disrupting everything to create something entirely new at once isn’t advisable.”
He also stressed the importance of crafting an India-specific model rather than emulating foreign systems. “We can't simply copy countries like China or the US. We must assess our own requirements. We shouldn’t feel pressured to act hastily — aisa nahi karna hai,” he remarked.
Critiquing the idea of decentralised theatre commanders operating remotely, he said, “We can’t have theatre commanders sitting somewhere else and receiving directions over the phone — that doesn’t work. A centralised Joint Planning and Coordination Centre in Delhi, under the CDS, is what we need.”
The CDS is the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, which includes the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The CAS suggested this committee should retain centralised planning and execution authority, with enhanced joint coordination.
As previously reported by The New Indian Express, the proposed theatre command structure aims to enhance jointness and accountability by integrating operational components of all three services under a unified command. This would replace the current model of 17 independent commands — seven each under the Army and Air Force, and three under the Navy.
The concept gained momentum after the creation of the Department of Military Affairs in 2019 and the appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. Implementation of integrated theatre commands falls under the CDS’s mandate as part of broader defence reforms aimed at boosting synergy among the armed forces.
While China transitioned to a theatre command system in 2016, dividing its military regions into five theatre commands — including the Western Theatre Command responsible for its border with India — Indian military leaders continue to debate the structure best suited to India’s unique strategic and operational needs.