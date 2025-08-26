Retain core competence of each service, avoid hasty restructuring: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

MADHYA PRADESH: In a significant statement on India’s ongoing military restructuring efforts, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has cautioned against rushing the transition to integrated theatre commands, emphasising the need to retain the core competencies of each service.

Speaking during a fireside chat at Ran Samvad-2025, a tri-services dialogue on war, warfare, and warfighting, held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, the Air Chief reiterated the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) position: it is not opposed to tri-service integration but believes changes should be deliberate and thoughtful.

Highlighting concerns about the complexity of command structures, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, “The aim is to enable quicker decision-making at the commanders’ level, but joint structures should not end up adding layers to the process.”

He cited the success of Operation Sindoor as an example of effective coordination under the current system. “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) played a major role during Operation Sindoor, orchestrating it alongside the three service chiefs. We found no gaps in planning or execution — everything was sorted out. Joint planning and execution at the apex level is what’s needed.”