'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will need huge tri-services efforts: CDS Chauhan

MHOW: The 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will entail development of a robust infrastructure comprising a range of key tri-services military assets such as missiles and surveillance systems to create an impregnable strategic shield, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In an address at a conference, Gen Chauhan said a "whole of the nation" approach will be required to develop the shield.

Gen Chauhan also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, known as a very effective missile shield.