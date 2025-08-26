Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea in cow slaughter case, calls cow ‘pious animal’

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of a Nuh man, accused of transporting cows for slaughter, stating that the cow is a pious animal and that "certain acts" can severely impact peace when they offend the beliefs of a "significant population group".

The bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil, while denying relief to the petitioner, said in an order passed earlier this month and made public on Monday:

"The present offence, apart from its legal implications, is laden with emotional and cultural undertones, given the unique status of the cow in Indian society. This court cannot remain oblivious to the fact that in a pluralistic society like ours, certain acts, while otherwise private, can have severe repercussions on public peace when they offend the deeply held beliefs of a significant population group."

The judge observed that the cow is not only a pious animal but also an integral part of India's agrarian economy.

The court further stated that the Constitution does not merely protect rights in abstraction but seeks to build a just, compassionate, and cohesive society.

"Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India enjoins every citizen to show compassion to all living creatures. It is in this context that the act of cow slaughter committed repeatedly, deliberately, and provocatively strikes at the core of constitutional morality and social order," the order stated.

The court observed that the offence in the present FIR deals with the allegation of slaughtering a cow in conscious defiance of existing law and in utter disregard to the sentiments of the community at large.

"It is evident from the material placed on record that the petitioner is not a first-time offender. He is alleged to have previously been involved in three other FIRs pertaining to similar offences. In those cases, the petitioner was granted the benefit of bail as a gesture of judicial trust, which appears to have been misused, rather than respected," said the court order.