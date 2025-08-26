Under fire for 'social harmony' reel, influencer deletes video and apologises

PUNE: A social media influencer's video about communal harmony, showing him purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a row, prompting the content creator to delete it and apologise for "unintentionally" hurting feelings.

The reel-creator, Atharva Sudame, makes humorous videos.

He had recently posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganapati idol shop in Pune.

While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as "abbu", revealing that the seller is Muslim.

The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming the buyer might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells Sudame that he could buy it from another shop.

To this, Sudame responds by asking what difference it would make if he purchased the same idol from him.

He further tells the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of "pushing a secular agenda."

"This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?" wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site.