Uttarakhand BJP under fire as Harak Singh Rawat demands donor list for Rs 27 crore party fund

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Forest Minister and current Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat has intensified criticism of the BJP, demanding full disclosure of the donors behind the ₹27 crore reportedly collected by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the party fund.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier stated that ₹27 crore, not ₹30 crore, was raised for the party, insisting that all contributions were legal and transparent. However, Harak Singh Rawat has challenged this claim, calling on the BJP to publicly release the names and addresses of all donors.

“If the transactions were transparent, why not reveal the identities of those who donated?” questioned Harak. His demand has reportedly unsettled several senior BJP leaders following Trivendra Rawat’s earlier admission.

Harak Singh Rawat also pointed out inconsistencies in the former CM’s statements. “At first, he spoke of collecting two to three crore rupees, and later admitted it was ₹27 crore. The public deserves to know whose money this really is,” he said. He added that the party’s original target was ₹25 crore, but it ended up raising even more.