Air India flight from Delhi to Raipur diverted to Bhubaneswar

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight carrying 161 flyers from Delhi to Raipur in Chhattisgarh was diverted to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday due to poor visibility at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

Flight AI 2793 departed at 5.37 am from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The flight was about to make its descent at the Raipur airport when the Air Traffic Control asked it not to do so due to poor visibility and to head to Bhubaneswar. It reached Bhubaneswar airport at 8.15 am. It departed at 9.21 am from there after information was received that the weather had improved at Raipur airport, said a source.

In a statement, Air India said, “Flight AI 2793 from Delhi to Raipur on 27 August was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to poor weather conditions in Raipur. The aircraft subsequently operated to its destination, Raipur, once the weather improved.”

The statement added, “At Air India, the safety of all passengers and crew remains our top priority.”