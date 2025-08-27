BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah tries to hit Bhind collector during spat

BHOPAL: High-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Wednesday when ruling BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah engaged in a noisy and abusive confrontation with District Collector Sanjeev Srivastava at the latter’s official residence.

The incident, caught on camera, occurred after Kushwah, a three-time MLA from the Bhind seat, arrived at the collector’s residence accompanied by a group of farmers. They were reportedly there to protest the shortage of fertilisers, with each farmer receiving only two bags.

When the collector did not come out to meet him, Kushwah forcibly entered the residence along with his supporters. “I will make the public enter your house today,” the BJP legislator declared as he entered.

Upon seeing the MLA inside, Collector Srivastava emerged, leading to a heated exchange between the two. The confrontation escalated after the collector warned Kushwah to stay within limits and stated that illegal sand mining would not be tolerated in the district.

In a fit of rage, Kushwah labelled the district collector a “chor” (thief) and was seen on camera raising his hand as if to slap Srivastava. Throughout the heated exchange, the MLA used abusive language and urged the accompanying farmers and supporters to chant slogans such as “Bhind collector chor hai” (Bhind collector is a thief).