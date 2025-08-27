Chhattisgarh CM seeks South Korean investment, touts state as emerging global hub

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his ongoing visit to South Korea, held a crucial meeting with Lee Jae Jeng, Chairman of the Advanced Technology Centre Association (ATCA), along with senior ATCA officials in Seoul on Wednesday.

ATCA represents a powerful industrial network of over 60 leading companies spanning information technology (IT), electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

In a key interaction session with the ATCA delegation, CM Sai highlighted Chhattisgarh’s commitment to providing an investor-friendly environment. He extended an invitation to Lee Jae Jeng and his team to visit Chhattisgarh during their forthcoming trip to India for a first-hand assessment of investment and collaboration opportunities.

“With Korea’s innovations and Chhattisgarh’s resources, we will script a new era of growth. India–South Korea cooperation will scale new heights,” the Chief Minister remarked.

The ATCA delegation responded positively, expressing interest in building B2B partnerships with firms based in Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai emphasised that the state hosts premier institutions such as IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS, which together provide a pool of world-class talent. He added that Chhattisgarh’s plug-and-play infrastructure and robust logistics network position it as an ideal location for ATCA’s research and development centres, as well as its broader expansion in India.