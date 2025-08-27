Class 5 student dies after being pushed by classmate during argument in Uttar Pradesh

BANDA: A 10-year-old girl died after she was allegedly pushed by a classmate during a quarrel at a primary school here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kumedha Sani village under the Kamasin police station area, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said the deceased student has been identified as Gomti, a class 5 student.

"Gomti fainted after a classmate allegedly pushed her on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the ASP said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

The accused student has been taken into custody for questioning, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.