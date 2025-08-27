EC launches fresh campaign to garner public support for Bihar SIR

NEW DELHI: Amid massive uproar over its conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and plans to expand the exercise across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a fresh campaign to garner public support, has posed a set of questions for people to ponder and respond to.

Officials in the ECI said the purpose of raising these questions was to seek people's support for the desired clean-up of the electoral rolls.

In its poser, the ECI first asked whether the poll panel should conduct the SIR at all, and whether the names of deceased persons should be deleted from the voters’ list.

The poll panel also asked whether the names of those whose entries appear in the rolls at two or more places should be deleted, and whether the names of those who have migrated elsewhere should also be removed.