Flight problems are the biggest grouse for air passengers in July: DGCA

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,257 complaints have been received from passengers by domestic airlines for July 2025 with problems pertaining to flights dominating them, said the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The report said there has been a decline in the monthly passenger traffic for July as compared to the previous month though a 5.9% annual growth in traffic has been registered.
The regulator on Wednesday night made public its traffic data report on the performance of domestic airlines this month.
Elaborating on the passenger complaints, the report said that the complaints figure roughly worked out to 1 complaint for every 10,000 passengers. “Out of the 1,257 complaints received, 99.9% (1256) have been addressed,” it said.
The DGCA gave a break-up of the issues which made passengers upset - Flight Problems - 30.3%; Baggage - 18.3%; Refund – 19.5%; Customer Service 10.9%; Staff behaviour – 2.2%; Catering 0.6%; Disability 04% and other complaints: 11.7%.
Of the total complaints received, the maximum were recorded against Fly Big airline, followed by Alliance Air, Spice Jet and the Air India Group. Indiaone Air and Indigo had the least grievances recorded.
Monthly dip, annual growth
For the first seven months from January to July 2025, domestic airlines carried 9.77 crore passengers as against 9.23 crore in the corresponding period in 2024. This marks a 5.9% annual growth, the report said.
However, when taken month-wise, July has recorded just 1.29 crore passengers as compared to 1.26 crore in June, marking a dip in patronage of 2.95%, it said.
By carrying 82.15 lakh passengers in July, Indigo dominated the domestic market, carrying 65.2% of flyers. The Air India Group (Air India plus Air India Express) came a far second, carrying 33.08 lakh passengers and taking a market share of 26.2%. Akasa Air’s share was 5.5%, Spicejet 2%, Alliance Air 0.4% and Fly91 0.2%, the report said.
The number of passengers impacted in July due to cancellations was 23,489, for whom the airlines spent Rs 1.19 crore for facilities. Those impacted due to delays were 82,937, for whom Rs 35.38 lakh was spent towards compensation and facilities. A total of 702 passengers were denied boarding last month by airlines, and Rs 27.75 lakh were spent on providing facilities and compensating them, the report added.