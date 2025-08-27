Flight problems are the biggest grouse for air passengers in July: DGCA

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,257 complaints have been received from passengers by domestic airlines for July 2025 with problems pertaining to flights dominating them, said the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The report said there has been a decline in the monthly passenger traffic for July as compared to the previous month though a 5.9% annual growth in traffic has been registered.

The regulator on Wednesday night made public its traffic data report on the performance of domestic airlines this month.

Elaborating on the passenger complaints, the report said that the complaints figure roughly worked out to 1 complaint for every 10,000 passengers. “Out of the 1,257 complaints received, 99.9% (1256) have been addressed,” it said.

The DGCA gave a break-up of the issues which made passengers upset - Flight Problems - 30.3%; Baggage - 18.3%; Refund – 19.5%; Customer Service 10.9%; Staff behaviour – 2.2%; Catering 0.6%; Disability 04% and other complaints: 11.7%.

Of the total complaints received, the maximum were recorded against Fly Big airline, followed by Alliance Air, Spice Jet and the Air India Group. Indiaone Air and Indigo had the least grievances recorded.