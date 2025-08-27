From short-duration conflicts to five-year war, Armed forces must be prepared: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India's armed forces must be prepared for all kinds of security challenges, from short-duration conflicts to even a five-year war, in view of an unpredictable geopolitical environment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

In an address at the 'Ran Samvad' conclave here, Singh also said the sheer number of soldiers or the size of weapon stockpiles is no longer enough as cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, drones and satellite-based surveillance are shaping the wars of the future.

Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence and data-driven information have now become the cornerstone of success in any conflict, Singh said on the final day of the conclave at the Army War College.