Gujarat Police crack down, nab three key accused in Rajasthan's murder cases

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested three prime accused in the three murders that happened in Rajasthan's Ajmer a month ago. In a clash between two rival groups, one group had lost two members and the opponent group had lost one. The accused had fled to Ahmedabad and were hiding here.

The arrested men have been identified as Salman Abdulali Qureshi (29), Allarakha Abdulali Qureshi (25), and Avesh Abdulali Qureshi (20) all residents of Shauryawan Mohalla in Diggi Bazaar, Ajmer. After the arrests, the trio will be handed over to Ramganj police in Rajasthan for further investigation.

The clash, which was triggered by a petty dispute over chicken rates, had left three dead and ten injured. The case dates back to July 15, when two rival groups of the Qureshi community clashed violently in Khanpura, Ajmer. What began as heated arguments fueled by old enmity and aggravated on a WhatsApp group over chicken prices soon turned into a bloody street war outside Pakiza Meat Shop.

Sharp-edged weapons and rods were freely used, leaving ten people severely injured. Among them, three -- Imran, Shahnawaz, and Ghulam Qureshi -- succumbed to their injuries en route to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Several others, including Salman, Shahrukh, and Irrfan, sustained grave injuries, with two still battling for life.