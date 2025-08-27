Gujarat Police crack down, nab three key accused in Rajasthan's murder cases

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested three prime accused in the three murders that happened in Rajasthan's Ajmer a month ago. In a clash between two rival groups, one group had lost two members and the opponent group had lost one. The accused had fled to Ahmedabad and were hiding here.
The arrested men have been identified as Salman Abdulali Qureshi (29), Allarakha Abdulali Qureshi (25), and Avesh Abdulali Qureshi (20) all residents of Shauryawan Mohalla in Diggi Bazaar, Ajmer. After the arrests, the trio will be handed over to Ramganj police in Rajasthan for further investigation.
The clash, which was triggered by a petty dispute over chicken rates, had left three dead and ten injured. The case dates back to July 15, when two rival groups of the Qureshi community clashed violently in Khanpura, Ajmer. What began as heated arguments fueled by old enmity and aggravated on a WhatsApp group over chicken prices soon turned into a bloody street war outside Pakiza Meat Shop.
Sharp-edged weapons and rods were freely used, leaving ten people severely injured. Among them, three -- Imran, Shahnawaz, and Ghulam Qureshi -- succumbed to their injuries en route to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. Several others, including Salman, Shahrukh, and Irrfan, sustained grave injuries, with two still battling for life.
The incident had forced police to rush reinforcements and clamp down on the unrest. Postmortems were conducted, FIRs registered, and a heavy police presence deployed to restore order in the tense locality. Investigations pointed to old rivalries within the community as the root cause of the violence.
Even as Ajmer police launched a manhunt, several suspects fled the city. Acting on specific intelligence that three of them had taken shelter in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Crime Branch mounted surveillance and finally tracked down and arrested the fugitives.
Confirming the breakthrough, Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector Mehul Chauhan said, "These arrests were made on the basis of surveillance and intelligence inputs. The accused will be handed over to Ajmer police, and efforts are underway to nab the remaining absconders."
He added, "Out of the 14 accused, five are brothers. Two were caught injured during the clash, and three have now been arrested from Ahmedabad. Their father, Abdul Ali, is also named in the case and is absconding. With these three fresh arrests, the total number of accused held has reached 10, while three others are still on the run.”