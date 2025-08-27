Gurugram Police, STF foils plot to attack Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria; five sharpshooters held

GURUGRAM: A joint team of Gurugram Police and STF has foiled a plot to attack Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria, who survived a bid on his life on July 14, by arresting five sharpshooters after a brief encounter, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday on Pataudi road when four of the sharpshooters sustained gunshot wounds in the encounter, police said.

A spokesperson for Gurugram Police said initial investigation revealed that the five sharpshooters linked to gangsters Rohit Sardhaniya and Deepak Nandal were plotting to kill Fazilpuria.

They were also reportedly involved in the killing of Fazilpuria's financier Rohit Shokeen last month.