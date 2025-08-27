Heavy rains cut off Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti; 687 roads closed, IMD issues red alert in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Due to heavy rains triggering landslides and floods, Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti have been completely cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh for the second consecutive day.
The Kiratpur–Manali national highway and the Manali–Leh national highway have been badly damaged at multiple places. A total of 687 roads and three national highways across the state are either blocked or washed away by swollen rivers, nullahs and landslides.
The Kiratpur–Manali national highway has been washed away in several stretches between Mandi and Manali due to torrential rains and flash floods, with large portions of the road completely destroyed in places. The Manali–Leh highway, a vital link to Lahaul-Spiti, Leh and Ladakh, has also been severely damaged beyond Manali towards Keylong. As a result, thousands of travellers are stranded in Lahaul, Kullu-Manali and Mandi, with an estimated 2,000 vehicles stuck at various locations.
Meanwhile, a suspension bridge on Gajj Khud at Kalasai in the Shahpur area of Kangra district has been washed away. The bridge, built in the 1990s, collapsed within minutes under the force of gushing waters, cutting off connectivity for several villages including Bhitlu, Daihda, Kotla, Maniyana and Kut.
Authorities have cautioned that full restoration of highway connectivity, especially in stretches where roads have been entirely washed away, may take a few more days.
As of this morning, 687 roads, including three national highways, remain closed for traffic. Of these, 319 are in Mandi district, 131 in Kullu, 56 in Shimla, 54 in Sirmaur, 34 in Kangra, 30 in Una, 27 in Solan, 19 in Bilaspur and 17 in Hamirpur, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. In addition, 2,349 power transformers and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts due to continuing heavy rainfall.