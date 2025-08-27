Heavy rains cut off Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti; 687 roads closed, IMD issues red alert in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Due to heavy rains triggering landslides and floods, Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti have been completely cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh for the second consecutive day.

The Kiratpur–Manali national highway and the Manali–Leh national highway have been badly damaged at multiple places. A total of 687 roads and three national highways across the state are either blocked or washed away by swollen rivers, nullahs and landslides.

The Kiratpur–Manali national highway has been washed away in several stretches between Mandi and Manali due to torrential rains and flash floods, with large portions of the road completely destroyed in places. The Manali–Leh highway, a vital link to Lahaul-Spiti, Leh and Ladakh, has also been severely damaged beyond Manali towards Keylong. As a result, thousands of travellers are stranded in Lahaul, Kullu-Manali and Mandi, with an estimated 2,000 vehicles stuck at various locations.