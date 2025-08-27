India braces for impact as 50% US tariffs kick in

NEW DELHI: The United States on Tuesday confirmed that the additional 25% tariff on Indian goods will kick in on August 27, taking the overall tariffs to 50%.

According to a notice issued by the US Customs and Border Protection, the additional duties will cover a wide range of Indian exports including textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, machinery, furniture and marine products.

The tariffs are being imposed under US President Donald Trump’s executive order of August 6, announcing a punitive 25% levy on India for buying Russian oil.

The impact will be severe for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, gems & jewellery, and marine products, with effective duties climbing as high as 64% once existing most-favoured nation (MFN) rates are added. However, steel, copper, aluminium, smartphones, semiconductors, and automobiles have been spared.

Exporters seek urgent relief in the form of interest subvention schemes and easier access to export credit. The commerce ministry has assured industry of credit support while RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pledged financial relief for affected sector, as additional tariffs kick in.

Experts say these measures are not enough. S C Ralhan, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, warns 55% of India’s shipments to the US now face a 30-35% pricing disadvantage against exporters from China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other Asian economies.