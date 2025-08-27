India prepares for Afghan FM Muttaqi visit, first high-level Taliban visit since 2021 takeover

NEW DELHI: India is finalising plans for the first political-level visit by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, marking a significant shift in New Delhi’s outreach to Kabul, sources have indicated.
Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to travel to India next month, with dates currently being worked out. Once confirmed, New Delhi will approach the UN Security Council (UNSC) for a travel waiver to allow the sanctioned Taliban leader to visit, officials said.
If approved, the visit will represent the highest-level bilateral contact between India and the Taliban regime to date.
The planned engagement follows a phone call in May between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Muttaqi, shortly after tensions between India and Pakistan de-escalated.
The UNSC’s 1988 sanctions committee, which includes all Council members, must unanimously approve any travel exemptions.
Pakistan currently chairs the panel, but any country can block the waiver. Earlier this month, Muttaqi’s visit to Pakistan was scrapped after the committee denied clearance, reportedly due to US objections.
Since the start of Donald Trump’s second term, Washington has toughened its position on the Taliban. In contrast, regional powers including India along with Russia and China have increased engagement with Kabul.
Just last week, Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar held a trilateral meeting in Kabul with Muttaqi and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
India, which evacuated its Kabul embassy and cancelled Afghan visas after the 2021 Taliban takeover, has not formally recognised the Taliban. However, it has since expanded its contact through humanitarian aid and quiet diplomacy, now potentially taking a visible step forward with this ministerial visit.