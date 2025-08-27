India prepares for Afghan FM Muttaqi visit, first high-level Taliban visit since 2021 takeover

NEW DELHI: India is finalising plans for the first political-level visit by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, marking a significant shift in New Delhi’s outreach to Kabul, sources have indicated.

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to travel to India next month, with dates currently being worked out. Once confirmed, New Delhi will approach the UN Security Council (UNSC) for a travel waiver to allow the sanctioned Taliban leader to visit, officials said.

If approved, the visit will represent the highest-level bilateral contact between India and the Taliban regime to date.

The planned engagement follows a phone call in May between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Muttaqi, shortly after tensions between India and Pakistan de-escalated.