Jharkhand ministers receive bomb threat from alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member via social media

RANCHI: Two ministers from the Hemant Soren Cabinet have allegedly received bomb threats via a viral social media video, in which a youth claiming to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to blow them up within 24 hours.
The ministers targeted in the video are Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Jharkhand's Urban Development and Higher Education Minister, and Dr Irfan Ansari, the Health Minister.
In the video, the youth identifies himself as Ankit Kumar Mishra, a resident of Giridih. Claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he states that he has a "personal issue" with the two ministers, but adds that if they apologise, he would refrain from taking any action. He also claims to have attended the recent NDA conference and asserts that his family has no involvement in his actions, stating he has submitted a written declaration to that effect.
Taking prompt cognisance of the threat, Giridih police have launched a search for the accused and are investigating the case from all angles.
“The matter came to our notice through social media. An investigation is underway, and we are examining all aspects before taking appropriate action,” said Sadar SDPO Jitwahan Oraon.
Minister Sudivya Kumar, when approached for comment, said he was unaware of the video until well-wishers informed him. “I have heard about the video from some people close to me, but I do not know the details. It is the responsibility of the police to look into the matter and verify its authenticity,” he said.
Authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the youth's gang affiliations, and the investigation is ongoing.