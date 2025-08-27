Jharkhand ministers receive bomb threat from alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member via social media

RANCHI: Two ministers from the Hemant Soren Cabinet have allegedly received bomb threats via a viral social media video, in which a youth claiming to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to blow them up within 24 hours.

The ministers targeted in the video are Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Jharkhand's Urban Development and Higher Education Minister, and Dr Irfan Ansari, the Health Minister.

In the video, the youth identifies himself as Ankit Kumar Mishra, a resident of Giridih. Claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he states that he has a "personal issue" with the two ministers, but adds that if they apologise, he would refrain from taking any action. He also claims to have attended the recent NDA conference and asserts that his family has no involvement in his actions, stating he has submitted a written declaration to that effect.