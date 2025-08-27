Mumbai Diary: Fretting and fuming Eknath Shinde

Fretting and fuming Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been skipping key meetings called by CM Devendra Fadnavis in recent times. In the last month, he had missed three cabinet meetings among several others. At the same time, Shinde’s trips to Delhi have increased, to meet the top leaders of the BJP at every opportunity to express his frustrations and submit his demands. Shinde is not happy with the way his ministers are treated, how funds to his ministers’ departments are blocked by DCM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, and the overdue appointment of guardian ministries. Shinde is not happy with the Mahayuti government, but seems to be confused about how to deal with it.

Fadnavis eyeing something big?

Devendra Fadnavis has been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra three times, and his eyes are reportedly set on Delhi. He appears to be interested in advancing to a key position in the national capital. The grapevine chatter suggests that something politically significant is likely to happen in September this year. His image makeover artists are ready with a strategy to create a positive buzz about his strengths as a strong development man and a hard-core Hindutva leader. His close associate Mohit Kumboj has already been entrusted with some of these tasks. Kumboj has reportedly engaged specialists from the media, PR, and policy worlds with hefty packages.

Keeping eggs in the right basket

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced that it’s ready to conduct the local body elections and has even carried out the ward and area demarcations. However, BJP alliance partners, DCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and DCM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are unhappy with the demarcations, alleging that they favour the BJP more while fragmenting the vote bases of Pawar and Shinde. The complaint is that officers undertaking the demarcation of wards accepted suggestions from BJP leaders while rejecting those from alliance and opposition leaders. The word is out that it would be no surprise if the BJP emerges as a dominant force.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com