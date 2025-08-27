NCERT and Army Postal Service Corps sign MoU

NEW DELHI: To ensure the availability of textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to the children of troops stationed in remote areas, an MoU was signed between the NCERT and the Army Postal Service Corps, under the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

An official release from NCERT said, ”The MoU will enable the availability of NCERT textbooks to the children of troops stationed in remote and far-flung parts of the country through the extensive network of Field Post Offices.” These Post Offices serve the Army, Air Force as well as the Navy.

Aman Sharma, Secretary, NCERT and Major General Shipra Sharma, Additional Director General, Army Postal Service inked the pact in the presence of Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT and Prof. P.C. Agrawal, Joint Director, NCERT.

“This collaboration marks an important step towards creating a reliable and inclusive distribution system for NCERT textbooks, thereby advancing the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 and promoting equitable access to quality education for all,” the release added.