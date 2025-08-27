Network outages amid flood-like situation add to people's woes in J-K; CM echoes concern

SRINAGAR: The breakdown of telecom services in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day on Wednesday added to the misery of people reeling under an alarming flood-like situation owing to heavy rain since Sunday.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he too felt disconnected amid the telecom breakdown. "Still struggling with almost non-existent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 and 2019," he said in a post on X.

Abdullah lost power in the 2014 Assembly elections and was placed under the Public Safety Act for months together in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, granting special status to the erstwhile state of J-K in August 2019.