Odisha YouTuber missing for five days after being swept away in Duduma waterfall currents

Sagar's father, Sarthak Kundu requested the local administration to trace him. Machkund Police Station inspector in-charge (IIC) Madhusudan Bhoi said a search operation has been launched by a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Lamtaput Fire Service personnel.

"We have so far recovered a bag containing batteries and other equipment which he had thrown into the water moments before being swept away. The rescue operation in the hilly area has been challenging because of the rugged and rocky terrain and incessant rainfall," the IIC said.

Umesh Chandra Bagh, a fire service officer, said, "We have requested the Machkund dam authorities to close the gates of the reservoir. Once the water level recedes, it will help us carry out the search operation."

Duduma is one of the highest waterfalls in Odisha and a popular tourist destination, located near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border