Om Birla urges swift relief as heavy rains wreak havoc across Rajasthan

JAIPUR: As heavy rains and flood-like conditions persist in several parts of Rajasthan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that providing maximum relief to the affected people should be the administration’s top priority.

Chairing a review meeting on relief and disaster management with officials of Kota and Bundi districts at the Collectorate auditorium, Birla issued strict directions that no negligence or lapses in the survey of damage would be tolerated. The Speaker who is the Lok sabha MP from Kota asserted, “I have personally visited the affected areas and seen the situation. Many families have lost everything. Relief must be provided with both speed and sensitivity."

Birla directed officials to conduct damage assessments of houses, livestock, and crops with complete honesty and ensure that all eligible families receive assistance as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. He also instructed that affected families should not be asked to produce house leases while applying for relief, as no such provision exists in the guidelines. “Special care should be taken so that families whose houses have been damaged get maximum help, including compensation for loss of utensils and clothes,” he said.