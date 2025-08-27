Nation

PM Modi wishes people happiness, peace and good health on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished everyone happiness, peace and good health.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this occasion filled with faith and devotion, be auspicious for everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanan to bless all his devotees with happiness, peace and good health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

