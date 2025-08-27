PM Modi wishes people happiness, peace and good health on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished everyone happiness, peace and good health.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this occasion filled with faith and devotion, be auspicious for everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanan to bless all his devotees with happiness, peace and good health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.